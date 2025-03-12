Final Fantasy VI's Kefka Palazzo is one of the most iconic villains in JRPG history, and he's just been immortalised by cosplayer and wrestler Leon Chiro.

Chiro created the costume for Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu’s recent concerts in Rome and even got to meet the man himself during his backstage preparations.



Kefka meets @UematsuNobuo !!! ✨🤍🤩「ケフカ、植松伸夫と対面！！！」My Final Fantasy Dream become Reality and Beyond. Thank you for everything Maestro. 🙏🏼ありがと ございます — March 9, 2025

"As I was happily getting ready in my dressing room — focused, excited, and definitely not plotting world Domination — my beloved friend @alex_moukala suddenly walked in and said, 'Someone wants to see you.'" explains Chiro on social media. "Before I could even process what was happening, I turned around and there he was… the master himself: Nobuo Uematsu. My brain short-circuited. My soul ascended. That first handshake is now a core memory, forever burned into my heart."



Kefka Palazzo - Final Fantasy VI"Life — Dreams — HOPE!!!" 😈❤️This Dream Cosplay marks the beginning of a New Era! I'm very happy to be back on X! 🤍✨• Cosplay by me and @elizabeth_rage March 11, 2025

Uematsu even got up close and personal with Chiro, showing the cosplayer his formidable grappling skills:

"Who was the man who choked Kefka with the Cobra Twist?!" asks Uematsu. "It's me, it's me!"