If you happen to have a soft spot for classic Sonic as well as games like Pizza Tower, you should definitely be paying attention to Artius: Pure Imagination.

Revealed earlier this week, it is a new "momentum-based" platformer from the Brazilian developer Pedro "PVic" Victor, who was previously behind Sonic fan games like Dr. Robotnik's Badnik Quarrel and was also among the group of programmers credited on the excellent 2024 platformer Antonblast.

The game crossed our radar earlier today, thanks to its impressive debut trailer, and has already shot to the top of the list of our most-anticipated titles, due to its exceptionally colourful GBA-esque aesthetic and its chaotic, cartoon-style gameplay that sees players bounce, smash, swing, and grind their way through various 2D levels.

According to Victor, the game will see players "embody four unique artists fighting to preserve creativity in a world on the verge of artistic extinction" and is currently being tailored to appeal to fans of "fast-paced 2D platformers" as well as those who love “cozy hub worlds and creativity-oriented experiences” as well.

It is currently in its pre-alpha stage, meaning some elements are likely to change as work on the project continues, but it's already looking remarkably promising from what has already been shared.

No platforms or release dates have been revealed just yet, but we imagine its initial release will be targeting PC.

If you want to keep up to date with the game's development, you can follow PVic's progress on GameJolt, Twitter/X, and BlueSky.