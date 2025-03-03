Fans have just released an unofficial PC port of the Xbox 360 version of Sonic Team's Sonic Unleashed, which brings with it a ton of new features and improvements to modding and performance.

The project was put together by a large group of individuals from across the globe, including the co-creators Skyth and Sajid, and has been built through the process of statically recompiling the original Xbox 360 into a native executable for PC.

This is something that is now possible thanks to a set of newly created tools by Skyth called XenonRecomp and XenosRecomp, which converts Xbox 360 executables and shaders into C++ code and HLSL, which can then be recompiled for x86 platforms. It is heavily inspired by the work of Mr-Wiseguy — the creator of N64:Recompiled — who is also credited on the project for providing information and assistance at the start of development.

According to its developers, Unleashed Recompiled (as the project is called) introduces support for ultrawide monitors, high resolution, and high framerates, as well as greater opportunities for modding.

None of the files provided contain any of the original game assets (likely to avoid any nasty legal complications with Sega). Instead, the developer encourages users to provide these themselves, by dumping their own legally acquired copies of the Sonic title.

In case you've somehow never heard of Sonic Unleashed, it was originally released for the Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and PS3 in 2008, and featured two types of gameplay that were noticeably different from one another. The first of these took place during levels set during the day and featured Sonic's trademark speed, while the remainder took place at night and saw Sonic transform into a lumbering "Werehog" that was more equipped for combat.

If you want to give the PC port a try, the files you need can be downloaded now from the project's GitHub page, along with instructions on how to dump your game files from your Xbox 360 copy of Sonic Unleashed, and get everything up and running.