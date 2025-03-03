A new ROM hack for the NES title Tiny Toon Adventures has just been released that transforms the Konami platformer into a new installment in the Super Mario Bros. series.

Super Mario Bros. 6, as the hack is called, is the creation of Kensuyjin33, who previously contributed graphics to projects like Mega Man World 3 DX and Mega Man World 5 DX, and was also behind Kid Dracula SGB Enhanced.

It is designed to be a tribute to an old bootleg Mario from the early '90s — similarly named Super Mario Bros. 6 — which was also a hack of the Tiny Toons' title.

The new patch was released late last month and is a complete overhaul of the Konami title, swapping out all of the enemies and bosses for characters pulled from the Super Mario Universe, and adding new cinematics to tell a story featuring Wario and a kidnapped Princess Peach. Some levels have also been totally changed to fit the new theme, while new items have also been added (including the propeller hat, the penguin outfit, and the cat costume from later Mario entries).

If you want to give it a try, you can download the hack now from Romhacking.net. You'll need a USA copy of Tiny Toon Adventures on the NES. A patcher for the game is available from Marc Robledo's website.