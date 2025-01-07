A new demo has just been released for the eagerly anticipated Super Mario 64 ROM hack Return to Yoshi's Island, allowing players to take an updated look at the jaw-dropping fan project.

Return to Yoshi's Island, in case you're unfamiliar with it, is a new Super Mario 64 adventure that is being developed by the modders Kaze Emanuar and Biobak, with help from the musician Badub. It received its first playable demo a few years ago and is set to feature new stages, secrets, and characters, as well as an updated model for Mario.

Earlier this month, on January 4th, Kaze Emanuar announced on social media that he had finally published a second demo of the game, letting players get their hands on a more up-to-date version of the title.

However, he states that unlike the original demo, which featured a spread of levels from across the hack, this new demo is only limited to the first stage, as its purpose is primarily to "collect feedback on Mario's movement and the new camera" via a survey.



There's also a real N64 stresstest level that's just delphino plaza hidden somewhere in the game. The second DEMO of RTYI is out! https://t.co/m6yk2iRPzF It ONLY features the first level as I'm trying to collect feedback on Mario's movement and the new camera.There's also a real N64 stresstest level that's just delphino plaza hidden somewhere in the game. pic.twitter.com/MUOUiX1xEr January 4, 2025

Right now, you can download the demo of the hack from Romhacking.com, with it being playable on N64 hardware (with a Summercart) as well as the Project64 emulator. There are also a bunch of other options available for how to play the game, though some of these require some workarounds to get them to work that are detailed on the main project page.

You can see some footage of the updated demo below from the YouTuber DGR.