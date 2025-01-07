The video game hacker/archivist YuviApp revealed yesterday on social media that he had managed to preserve three previously lost Dragon Ball i-Mode games, including Dragon Ball RPG, Dragon Ball RPG Trial, and Dragon Ball Wars.

Dragon Ball RPG is a Bandai Namco-developed game that was first released for i-Mode phones in 2008 and follows the story of the original Dragon Ball manga, created by Akira Toriyama.

The mobile game was also launched for EZWeb phones later that same year and also went on to receive a sequel/update in 2010 called Super Dragon Ball RPG, as well as a "Shonen Edition" for iOS, Android, and Au phones in 2013 that focused specifically on Goku's childhood.



- Dragon Ball Wars

- Dragon Ball RPG Trial

- Dragon Ball RPG Full Version



The Dragon Ball RPG trial version is available now, as I work on reverse engineering the network for the full version. Happy to have dumped a phone that contained Three Dragon Ball games.- Dragon Ball Wars- Dragon Ball RPG Trial- Dragon Ball RPG Full VersionThe Dragon Ball RPG trial version is available now, as I work on reverse engineering the network for the full version. pic.twitter.com/9wr5CAZCQ4 January 6, 2025

The other game Dragon Ball Wars, meanwhile, is a simulation RPG that was apparently similar to titles in Banpresto's Super Robot Wars series and was published in 2010 for i-Mode phones.

It was also developed and published by Bandai Namco Games and was, similar to Dragon Ball RPG, thought by fans to be at risk of disappearing forever thanks to no longer being commercially available and being trapped on obsolete hardware.

According to YuviApp and his fellow feature phone preservationist RockmanCosmo, the trial version of Dragon Ball RPG is available to play now, but the full version requires a server connection to work.

As a result, YuviApp is currently in the process of reverse engineering the server, to ensure more people can experience this obscure piece of Dragon Ball history. You can join the Keitai Wiki Discord to learn more about these recent discoveries.