Update [Sat 14th Sep, 2024 19:30 BST]: The whole of Professor Layton and the Mansion of the Deathly Mirror has been preserved, after all six chapters of the game were found on an F906i phone which has survived a house fire.

"In an amazing turn of events, @YuviApp has preserved the ENTIRETY of Professor Layton and the Mansion of the Deathly Mirror," says @rockmancosmo. "All six chapters were found on a junk F906i. Previously, we only had the first three chapters. An English translation will happen in due time!"

There's more good news, too – the phone also contained Mr. Driller Aqua, which had previously been considered lost, as well as several other games.

Lastly, here's what that junk F906i looks like! It looks like it survived a house fire... but it goes to show that no matter the keitai's condition, there's always a possibility of lost games being on it! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/I8msxWbcoS September 13, 2024

Original Story [Wed 29th May, 2024 11:00 BST]: A Japan-only Professor Layton game is in the process of being translated.

Professor Layton and the Mansion of the Deathly Mirror was released for Japanese mobile phones in 2008, and is set between the events of Diabolical Box and Unwound Future.

The story involves Professor Layton and his apprentice Luke Triton receiving an invitation from mystery novelist Drebin Murdoch. Murdoch unveils a mirror that can speak with the dead, thus setting events into motion.

The first chapter of the game has now been translated into English by @Lilli208969, @NordicDestroyer and @frigamarrymepls.

In 2009, the game was re-released through the ROID mobile service under the name Professor Layton and the Mansion of the Deathly Mirror -Remix-, which featured all-new puzzles to solve.