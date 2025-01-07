A new translation has just been released for the Super Famicom party game Wedding Peach.

The game was originally released exclusively for the Super Famicom in Japan in 1995 and was developed by Shimada Kikaku and published by KSS. It is based on the magical girl manga/anime of the same name, which follows the story of Momoko Hanasaki, Yuri Tanima, and Hinagiku Tamano — three young girls who can transform into a trio of powerful beings known as Love Angels' to take on new powers.

The story of the game loosely follows the events of episode 24 of the TV show, where the three main characters are busy preparing for the upcoming school festival. To start, players will have to choose from one of these three characters, before competing against the other two girls in 8 different minigames, to see who will win a date with the senior Yanagiba.





Lots of interesting translation notes are included on the page

There is also a plot included in the story mode, involving a set of demons called Igneous and Blackie, which forces players to transform into their alter-egos to save the day after the fun and games are over.

The patch is the work of the SNES/Satellaview blogger, ROM hacker, and translator Krokodyl and is not based on the previous translation from Chaotic Translations from 1998, but is instead created entirely from scratch.

It was released at the end of last month, on December 28th, and is available to download now from Krokodyl's website.