It might seem lazy to compare a Linux-based modular pocket computer to the Game Boy, but I'm going to do it anyway – mainly because the Mecha Comet is giving me serious DMG vibes I just can't ignore.

This dinky device is powered by the Linux-based Mechanix OS and offers official “extension” modules which change the way you interact with it – the gamepad module, for example, turns the Mecha Comet into a fully-fledged handheld game console.

Here's some PR:

The Mecha Comet is a one of its kind handheld Modular Linux Computer. Using its magnetic snap interface, the Comet can work as a multipurpose device, such as a remote terminal using a keyboard extension, a game controller or a tinkering tool using a breakout extension or you could make your own robot out of it. The Comet has wide applications in education, DIY, robotics and industrial or home automation.

In terms of specs, the Mecha Comet isn't going to challenge the latest in portable hardware. It has a 3.4 inch 480 x 480 pixel IPS touchscreen and is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor. There's 3GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage, while a 3000mAh battery to keep things ticking over. WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 LE are also included, as is a 5MP rear camera. Finally, you also benefit from a Gigabit Ethernet port and two USB 2.0 ports.

The company behind the handheld says that it should be capable of playing over "60,000 packages in the Debian repos," and some of those will be games (it is shown running GBA DOOM under emulation on its official page).

It remains to be seen if the Mecha Comet can establish itself as a viable gaming and emulation platform in what is already a crowded market, but for now, I'm just in love with the way it looks.

The Mecha Comet will hit Kickstarter shortly and is expected to cost $159.99.