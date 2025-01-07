If you're someone who has a particular fondness for retro 3D platformers, then you may be interested to learn about Kero Quest 64.

This is a new N64-style platformer from a group of former Mario & Zelda modders, which recently smashed its Kickstarter target, raising over £20,000 on the platform (h/t: Gamesradar).

According to the description on Kickstarter, the game is a 3D collectathon inspired by classic platformers from the '90s that sees players take control of a blue frog named Kero as he seeks to "stop a prince from abusing his newly gained powers by collecting Magical Shards around the kingdom." Players will be able to use Kero's various jump types to navigate the world and can also use his tongue as a grappling hook to swing from platform to platform.

The lead programmer and game designer on the project is MelonSpeedruns, who you may already be aware of for his mods for various Zelda titles. He is also joined on the project by the level designer ad prolific Mario 64 ROM hacker BroDute, as well as the musician Jamphibious, and the 3D modeller/animator TheRidiculousR.

As stated in the backer updates, the project began as a way to pass time after MelonSpeedruns lost his job as a video game programmer due to industry layoffs, and has since developed into a fully-fledged project, which seems to be attracting a ton of support online.

Right now, the game is available to back for PC for roughly £21, with stretch goals also listed for a full game OST, various DLC packs, and a Nintendo Switch port.

You can download its demo for free on Steam.