Bubzia – a speedrunner who specialises in playing games blindfolded – has just completed Super Mario 64 in under 20 minutes without being able to see the screen.

"After 10 Months of restless grinding, 118 days / streams of practice, runs, and more, the most ambitious goal in blindfolded SM64 has finally been broken," says Bubzia, who has improved on the previous world record by over 40 seconds. This also comes seven and a half years after Bubzia's first blindfold attempt at the game.



"I am so incredibly happy that I pushed through all the hardships that this challenge has thrown into my face," the speedrunner adds.





118 Days of grinding relentlessly, all the efforts payed off finally. IT IS OVER! 🥳 THE WORLD'S FIRST BLINDFOLDED SUB 20 MINUTE TIME IN SM64 SPEEDRUNS!!!118 Days of grinding relentlessly, all the efforts payed off finally. IT IS OVER! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LnAgbdPMvw October 2, 2024

"It has been a really fun blast. There have been so many new viewers to blindfolded speedruns in general, and many stuck to me grinding this challenge daily for the last year. I honestly don't have much to say about the run, it can still be improved and maybe I will return one day. But as cliché as it might sound, the much more important part than me breaking this milestone and the world record is the absolutely amazing and kind community that I have. Thank you all so incredibly much!"

Bubzia adds that he intends to tackle the "70 Star" record blindfolded next.