Disney and Marvel Studios Animation recently revived the 1990s X-Men animated series on Disney+ under the banner X-Men '97, continuing the story from where the series left off all those years ago.

As if that wasn't enough nostalgia for one show, however, its latest episode seems to be doubling down on catering to slightly older X-Men fans, paying tribute to the mutants' video game past and titles such as Konami's 1992 side-scrolling beat 'em up.

Without going too much into spoilers, Episode 4 of the show, which is called "Motendo / Lifedeath", sees Jubilee and the new recruit Roberto get sucked into a mysterious video game console on Jubilee's 18th birthday, by the supervillain Mojo.

Once inside, they then briefly have to battle various sentinels as well as dinosaur-human hybrids in a side-scrolling beat 'em-up, transforming into pixel-art renditions of themselves in the process.

It's a fun homage to the video games that many X-Men fans will have grown up playing, while the mysterious console in question is quite clearly an amalgam of 16-bit machines like the Super Nintendo and the Sega Genesis.

The full episode is available now to stream on Disney+. You can also watch the teaser for the episode embedded in the tweet above.