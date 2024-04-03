Eastasiasoft and SideQuest Studios announced yesterday that it will be bringing both of the Söldner-X games to Nintendo Switch inside of a single package, which is to be called Söldner-X Complete Collection.

To give you a quick recap on the series, Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer is a game that was originally released for Windows computers in 2007, before being ported to the PS3 in 2008. A sequel, called Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype, followed just a couple of years later in 2010 (also for PS3), and was later published on the PlayStation Vita and PS4. This new collection, therefore, pulls the two games together, along with their DLC, letting players experience them on Nintendo Switch for the first time.

Here's some PR on both games:

"About Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer: Set in the distant future, the game is a fast and furious shoot 'em up with state-of-the-art graphics, driving soundtrack and classic fun gameplay sprinkled with fresh innovations. In the storyline, planet Earth's resistance aims to stop a deadly infection consuming both life forms and technology alike, oddly having to rely on an anti-hero mercenary and bounty hunter to pilot a mighty prototype star fighter. His goal: To fight his way to the virus's origin, save civilization and earn cash to boot! About Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition: A side-scrolling shooter sensation returns, bigger and bolder than ever before! Blending traditional arcade gameplay with scorching HD visuals and rocking audio presentation, Söldner-X 2: Definitive Edition is laser-focused on bringing everything the genre is known for into the current generation.

Dynamic score-linked difficulty, a challenge mode that rewards skillful performance with bonus features, devastating limit attacks and a pumping soundtrack are just the beginning. All previous DLC is now included in the base game, online leaderboards supported, weapon and boss effects have been updated, challenge difficulties have been rebalanced, plus there’s a new gallery mode. This is the ultimate realization of Söldner-X 2, fully revised and reborn!"

The game will be available to buy digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop later this year, while pre-orders for physical copies will go live later today (from (11:00am ET / 8:00am PT / 4:00pm UK) on Play-Asia's website.

These physical options will include a standard version of the game and a limited edition copy (featuring a collector's box, a 3-CD soundtrack, a poster, and a certificate). The collection is expected to ship in Q4 2024.