Japanese shmup developer Qute might not be as famous as Cave or Toaplan, but it has produced some fine video games over the years, starting things off with the WonderSwan title Judgement Silversword back in 2004.

Since then, it has produced Eschatos (2011), Ginga Force (2013) and Natsuki Chronicles (2019) – with the latter two now part of a completely insane sale on Steam.

It's possible to pick up both titles for two dollars, as they're both subject to a 95% discount at the moment.

Probably the most insane sale I've seen in the shmup space, just 2 bucks for these two landmark shmups. https://t.co/6OaQ7U1MUr March 4, 2024

"Fight over the Earth-like planet of Seventia and its scarce resources of Septonium," reads Ginga Force's Steam page. "A vertical shoot ’em up at its core with an added focus towards immersive storytelling. Follow the story of Alex and Margaret, two exceptional pilots, for the first time on Steam."

Natsuki Chronicles is described as a "new dramatic horizontal shoot ’em up that takes place in the same setting as Ginga Force. An immersive story that follows protagonist Natsuki. Discover the story of her past as a rookie pilot up to present day with events that are parallel to those in Ginga Force."

You'd be insane not to pick up both; they're superb examples of the genre which are accessible for newcomers, so there's really no excuse.