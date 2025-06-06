As we noted yesterday, there's been a lot of speculation online about Retroid — the manufacturer of emulation-based machines like the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and Retroid Pocket Classic — and whether or not it will soon be joining the likes of Ayaneo, OneXSugar, and MagicX in releasing a dual-screen DS or 3DS-style handheld.

Earlier this week, the company started posting a bunch of cryptic teases on social media, leading some to speculate that an announcement of a new handheld or a revised version of the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 might soon be revealed.

However, it appears that pretty much everyone was wrong with their guesses about what this mystery new product could be, with the company instead revealing today that it will soon be releasing a new dual-screen add-on compatible with a number of its existing handhelds.

Introducing the Retroid Dual Screen add-on! Enjoy dual screen gaming on your RP5, RP Mini and RP4 Pro pic.twitter.com/o2ruN3cX9u June 6, 2025

The new add-on, which is being referred to simply as the Retroid Dual Screen Add-On, will be compatible with the Retroid Pocket 5, Retroid Pocket Mini, and Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, according to the announcement. But no official details beyond that have been provided so far, meaning we'll likely have to wait before we get an insight into its price and when it will go on sale.

We'll keep an eye out for any new information as it arrives, but for now, we're wondering what you think about the news. Are you upset this isn't a new handheld? Or are you happy to be able to get more out of your existing machines?