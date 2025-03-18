Update [Tue 18th Mar, 2025 10:15 GMT]: The pre-order pages are now live for the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and Retroid Pocket Classic.

If you want to pick up either device, you should head over to the Retroid Pocket store, where you will find both devices currently for sale. Shipments are expected to start in mid-April

In addition to this, GoRetroid also announced that the chip powering its Retroid Pocket Classic will be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon G1 Gen2. This is a newly developed SoC that features an 8-core Kryo CPU (featuring 2 Performance cores and 6 efficiency cores) as well as an Adreno A12 GPU.

Original Article [Fri 14th Mar, 2025 11:30 GMT]: After plenty of teasing, we finally have a price and pre-order date for the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and Retroid Pocket Classic (thanks Android Authority!).

According to a post from GoRetroid, pre-orders will start for both devices on March 17th at 9:30 PM EST. As for the pricing, we'll get onto that in a bit as it requires some further explanation.

In case you've not been following along with the company's recent activities, it first revealed the two new handhelds last month, on Valentine's Day, and has essentially drip-feeding information about the portable devices across social media and Discord ever since.

From these reveals, we know that the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 will be available in four different colour combinations (Ice Blue, black, GC, 16-Bit US) and will feature two types of models containing different SoCs.

The first model will contain a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which was the SoC of choice for the Retroid Pocket Mini and Retroid Pocket 5. Meanwhile, the second will feature a MediaTek D1100 SoC, which was previously used to power the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro.

As for the Retroid Pocket Classic, the company has announced it will use a Qualcomm 4nm chipset but has stopped short of revealing exactly what SoC it will be using so far. This device will include a four-button variant available in Berry, Atomic Purple, Kiwi, Retro, PKM Yellow, and Teal colour schemes, as well as an additional 6-button variant that comes in a colourway that is being described by GoRetroid as the "Classic 6".

Here is a breakdown of the prices:

Pocket Flip 2 (Snapdragon 865) $229 retail, $219 pre-order Pocket Flip 2 (Dimensity 1100) $199 retail, $189 pre-order Pocket Classic (4+64GB, Classic 6 and Retro colorways only) $119 retail, $114 pre-order Pocket Classic (6+128GB, all colorways) $129 retail, $124 pre-order Flip 2 and Classic bundle (SD865 and 6+128GB) $358 retail, $328 pre-order

Are you considering picking up one of these handhelds? Let us know your thoughts!