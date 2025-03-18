If you're a fan of obscure Japanese puzzle games, then we think this week's Arcade Archives release should be right up your street.

Hamster has just announced it will be bringing Seibu Kaihatsu's Puyo Puyo-Esque arcade puzzler Senkyu (also known as Battle Balls in the West) to Nintendo Switch & PS4 on March 21st. This is a game that sees players dropping marbles on a board with the goal being to connect four or more balls of the same colour to eliminate them from the screen and rack up points to add to their high scores.

It was originally released in 1995 and later received a version for the original PlayStation in 1996, which was published under the title Mezase! Senkyuu Ou within Japan.

According to the announcement, the arcade version features multiple game modes, including a "Skill Tester Mode", and other single-player and multiplayer options.

In case you're wondering why the game was announced on a Tuesday as opposed to Wednesday (which is when the latest Arcade Archives games are typically announced), this week marks a public holiday in Japan, throwing things slightly off their usual schedule.