Another classic Konami arcade game is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch and PS4 later this week, as reported by Famitsu.

This time it's the fixed-screen shoot 'em up Juno First, which sees players jumping behind the controls of a spaceship and battling the waves of aliens that appear onscreen.

The arcade title will be released on March 13th and will be available to buy from both the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation store.

Juno First, in case you've never heard of it, bears some slight similarities to the 1980 Nintendo title Radar Scope, which itself was inspired by popular shooters like Space Invaders and Galaxian. Both Radar Scope and Juno First, for instance, feature a similar playfield that is designed to give the impression of depth and have you destroy a set number of enemies before moving on to the next wave.

However, unlike Radar Scope, players are not limited to moving either left or right, but can also move backward and forwards within the level to get closer to enemies.

In addition to that, there also isn't a base to defend in Juno First, with the integrity of your ship being the top priority.

While Konami handled the game's distribution in Japan, Gottlieb was the company responsible for releasing Juno First in the West.

Following its initial arcade release, various home ports of the game were also developed, including versions for the MSX, Commodore 64, Atari 8-bit computers, and IBM and IBM PC Jr.

What do you make of this release? Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments!