Taito has announced that it will be bringing out a new version of the critically acclaimed mobile title Space Invaders Infinity Gene to Apple Arcade at the start of next month.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, as this new entry is called, will be released on April 3rd and is a follow-up/revival of the 2009 mobile title, which was also later released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Android.

This is a game that was directed by Groove Coaster developer Reisuke Ishida and saw Taito take the classic Space Invaders formula and combine it with Charles Darwin's theory of evolution.

Players would start out playing a version of the game similar to the arcade original, before earning genes that would allow them to unlock new weapons and abilities, while also transforming the stages and enemies around them from 2D into 3D.

Writing about the iOS version of the game in 2009, Eurogamer journalist Simon Parkin called Space Invaders Infinity Gene the "crowning achievement" of the series and "a mesmerising journey through both the game and its genre's conceptual history". Meanwhile, IGN's Levi Buchanan similarly praised the game, stating that it "may very well be one of my top three Space Invader variants since the 1977 original."

According to the store page for this brand-new release, the Apple Arcade version will feature 36 stages in the main game, as well as 30 extra stages, and 100 challenge stages. All "stages, evolutions, enemies, and all other elements" have apparently also been renewed, meaning that fans of the original should be able to enjoy this latest entry too.

Here's some PR for this new release:

"The multi award-winning masterpiece is back, and more evolved than ever!

Features: -Refreshing Destruction! – An unprecedented shooting evolution! -Simple to Pick Up! – Avoid enemy attacks and fight back with overwhelming firepower! Evolutionary exhilaration for all levels! -A Stress-Free Play Experience! – No advertising! No in-app purchases! No data collection! -Play to eEvolve! – It may look retro at a glance, but the game evolves into a cutting-edge 3D shooter the more you play! Evolution grants more and more powerful ships and superior systems to give players of all abilities the edge!"

Do you own Apple Arcade? If so, are you excited for this release? Let us know in the comments!