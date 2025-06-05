Over the past year, there have been a lot of people online hoping that Retroid — the manufacturer of emulation-based machines like the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and Retroid Pocket Classic — might soon join the likes of Ayaneo, OneXSugar, and MagicX in releasing a DS or 3DS-style dual-screen handheld.

In the past, however, the company has stayed particularly quiet on whether or not it intends to enter the fray, leaving the conversion to be rather one-sided. That is, until two days ago when the handheld manufacturer began making a series of cryptic tweets, which some online have taken as an official tease that a DS/3DS-style handheld announcement could potentially be on the way.

The teases started when the company shared the song 'Two Heads Are Better Than One' from the soundtrack of the film Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, which resulted in a series of responses such as "Dual screen handheld incoming".

This was later picked up by publications like the Notebook Check and Android Authority, and was followed by further teases online such as an image of a two-scoop ice cream with the caption, "Summertime is fast approaching! Tell me… what’s your favorite ice cream flavor?" and a two-headed snake accompanied by the text, "Been watching videos on some wild nature stuff. Stuff like this is just mind-blowing."

Summertime is fast approaching! Tell me… what’s your favorite ice cream flavor? pic.twitter.com/UK4QcBTw9D June 3, 2025

Been watching videos on some wild nature stuff. Stuff like this is just mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/Xgf4uKJc0n June 4, 2025

As you might expect, these teases have further raised people's hope for a dual-screen Retroid handheld, but the company has yet to make an actual official product announcement, while the company's social media manager ChrisCovers has poured cold water on some of the reporting.

Referring to the Notebook Check article, for instance, ChrisCovers responded on Discord, "I post a song from one of my favorite movies, and somehow that means it’s a G2 gen2 DS? The thinking caps must be on a wee bit too tight"

As with the majority of these kinds of teases, only time will tell if this is just one big troll job. But if it ends up being nothing, we can't really see much sense in Retroid deciding to get people hyped up for a product that doesn't exist, only to deliberately bait its audience.