The retro handheld manufacturer GoRetroid has provided an update on its shipments to the US, in response to the challenges that have emerged from President Trump's recent tariffs.

Previously, the company stated on its official Discord on April 17th that "all shipping agencies will not accept US-bound packages from China" on April 25th, and that suppliers were being hit "with “emergency orders” from all businesses".

As a result, it was trying to fulfill as many US orders before then and encouraged users who had ordered the Teal, Kiwi, and Berry shells (scheduled to ship on April 28th) to change their orders to another colourway, to ensure they weren't impacted by these restrictions.

Now, however, the company has published another update for US customers, as spotted by Android Authority, and it's promising news for those hoping to buy its products in the future.

In this statement, it clarified that the delivery service 4PX and DHL had now paused US shipments, but DHL had informed the company it would resume deliveries starting yesterday (April 27th). In addition to this, GoRetroid also announced it had a new shipping vendor on a trial basis (from April 25th until May 15th).



As for the impact this will have on its price, GoRetroid stated, "It’s important to note that product prices WILL NOT INCREASE during this time. We also elected to pay the US tariff fees, on behalf of the customer. Shipping costs, however, will increase by about $20 on 4/27/25. Again, US orders only. Thank you as always for your continued support. We will never stop serving our customers, to the best of our ability."