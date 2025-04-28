Boutique publisher Limited Run Games was recently accused of a GPL (general public license) violation in relation to Tomba! Special Edition, which, it was discovered, uses the PSXC-Rearmed emulator.

The issue was flagged on January 27th and has recently resurfaced and brought to our attention by several readers of the site.

We approached Limited Run Games for a comment and were told by Josh Fairhurst, Limited Run's co-founder and CEO, that it was always the intention to establish a GitHub repository that contained the modified portions of the PCSX-Rearmed emulator which form part of the company's Carbon Engine. There was apparently a delay when it was discovered that a Limited Run Games GitHub already existed.

Fairhurst says that it took "longer than expected to gain access to it" as the company was unaware of who actually set it up in the first place, and other critical deadlines within the company took residence.

However, Fairhurst was able to confirm with Time Extension that the repository is now fully up to date. "My understanding is that we have performed our duties by including the license in [the] game and publicly releasing the modified portions of the source code," he says.

Fairhurst also points out that this approach has also been taken by other firms which use PCSX-Rearmed, such as Blaze with its Evercade line of systems. "I think we could make our GitHub repository link more visible, which I will work to correct next week with a credits page similar to Evercade's," he adds.