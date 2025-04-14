Limited Run Games has announced that it will soon be releasing various physical editions of Bethesda, Nightdive, and Id Software's Doom + Doom II collection, for collectors to get their hands on.

This includes standalone versions of the game (priced at $29.99) for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PS5, and an additional big box version (priced at $99) featuring all of the previously mentioned platforms, alongside a download code for PC, and extras like trading cards and a cassette tape soundtrack set.

Neither of those, however, is the most interesting version that Limited Run Games is offering, with the video game distributor revealing one final edition which it is affectionately referring to as the "Will It Run Edition Edition".

This is a physical collection that pays tribute to one of the Doom community's longest-running jokes: its ongoing effort to port Doom to ever-more increasingly obscure and ridiculous hardware.

pic.twitter.com/ECROFFDQTR Sure, you die and come back in DOOM, but you only have one chance at this. The Will It Run Edition is limited to 666 units! Pre-orders are live on 4/18, so wishlist today! https://t.co/85YUesDDix April 11, 2025

The Will It Run Edition is priced at $666.66 and is limited to only 666 copies, meaning it will likely be a bit of a pain to get a hold of (and even more painful for people's wallets). It includes all of what we've listed above for the big box version, as well as a Cacodemon statue, a Cacodemon miniature handheld that can run Doom, and a box that Limited Run Games is claiming can also run Doom.

Due to Limited Run Games' recent issue with quality control, we would have personally loved to have seen the big box and Cacodemon handheld in action in a video of some sort, especially given the high price that it is asking for. Nevertheless, we don't doubt that it will be an instant sell-out once it goes on sale.

Pre-orders for all the physical editions open this Friday, April 18th, and are scheduled to close next month on May 18th.