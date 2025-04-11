During last year's QuakeCon event in August, Id Software, Bethesda, and Nightdive Studios surprised everyone when they decided to release a new feature-rich version of DOOM + DOOM II for PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

This new remaster notably utilized Nightdive's KEX engine to bring a bunch of changes and improvements to the game, and was described by its developers at the time as the "definitive" version of the classic first-person shooters.

Not only did it allow audiences (new & old) to experience the influential '90s titles (and their expansions) in one easily accessible bundle, but it also introduced online, cross-platform multiplayer, a range of easy-to-use modding options, and various other performance enhancements.

Since then, the game has continued receiving updates every few months, with the October 2024 and January 2025 patches incorporating multiplayer mods as well as a number of bug fixes, and other features that had been requested by the community. And it seems the developers aren't done yet, with the latest update, Update 3, bringing even more changes to the collection.

DOOM + DOOM II Update 3 - SIGIL II added along with various mod-related improvements/fixes buff.ly/jskoqlz — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-04-10T15:56:30.900Z

The most notable of these is that John Romero and Romero Games' SIGIL II is now officially included as part of the DOOM + DOOM II package and will be available from the game select menu at startup. Previously, the game was available to play, but only as a featured mod that people had to look for.

Now, though, it has finally been brought into the game for real as an official part of the collection, joining its predecessor SIGIL. As noted in the patch notes, save games from the Mods version are not compatible with the officially included version. However, the Mods version will continue to exist for those subscribed to it.

In addition to this, other general changes across platforms include fixes for several crashes and sound issues — a couple of which were the result of modding compatibility issues.

The PS4 and PS5 versions, meanwhile, have also received a bump to the amount of space for downloaded mods, with the PS4 limit being raised to 5GB while the PS5 has been increased to 20GB.

You can read the full notes here.