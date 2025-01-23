PlayStation early adopters may well have a soft spot for Jumping Flash. One of the first true 3D platformers, it placed you in the oversized shoes of a robotic rabbit capable of shooting enemies and leaping onto their heads, Super Mario-style. While it could hardly be described as the deepest game ever made, it's still a lot of fun.

Modder Naka Teleeli is clearly a fan and has taken the rather unusual step of fusing Jumping Flash with the legendary FPS Doom.

Teleeli's mod is designed to "mimic those games (specifically 2) in a Doom-like way," and uses the GZDoom engine.

All of Jumping Flash's enemies have been ported over, as have the weapons. "I've attempted to make the mod as unintrusive as possible so it will work well with other mods and maps. Specifically what this changes is the hud, weapon loadaout, character class (to enable jumping and stomping), some aesthetic changes, and includes an end-of-level interrupt."

If you fancy giving this unique clash of games a spin, then you can download the latest version here.