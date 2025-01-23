The original MSX version of Compile's classic shoot 'em up Zanac is coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop, it's been announced.

The rerelease is the work of D4 Enterprise and is part of the company's ongoing series of retro reissues based on games that were originally released on Japanese home computers. It is already available on the Japanese eShop, with store pages also currently up for both the UK and US.

Zanac, in case you're unfamiliar, is a vertically scrolling shoot 'em up that was originally released for the MSX in 1986 and was later ported to the Famicom Disk System and NES.

In 1987, it also received an enhanced edition for the MSX2 called Zanac EX and has also gone on to inspire a 15th-anniversary remake for the original PlayStation in 2001 called Zanac x Zanac, and another version for mobile phones from the early to mid-2000s.

This mobile version of the game is already available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, thanks to G-Mode Archives, who reissued it back in 2021. But now it appears that you'll soon be able to pick up the MSX original too, if you fancy adding another version to your Nintendo Switch library.

Here's the official store description:

"Released in 1986 in Japan, ZANAC is a vertically scrolling shooting game. Players pilot the ZANAC fighter to battle the runaway system. ZANAC utilizes both normal shots and special bullets to fight. There are eight types of special bullets, including omnidirectional bullets, penetrating bullets, defensive barriers, rotating bullets, vibration bullets, boomerang bullets, reactive bullets, and high-speed rapid-fire bullets.

A highlight of the game is the "ALC (Automatic Level of Difficulty Control)" system. This feature adjusts the game's difficulty based on the player's playstyle, such as high rapid-fire rates or destroying fortresses. Since the game's progression changes with different playstyles, players can enjoy a fresh experience each time they play. Interestingly, certain enemies only appear when the difficulty increases, encouraging players to adjust their strategies for a deeper experience. As a classic shooter from the 1980s and a pivotal title in the history of Compile’s shooting games, ZANAC is a must-play for any shooting game enthusiast."

Zanac MSX is priced at £5.39 on the UK eShop and $6.49 on the US version of the store. Here is some footage of it in action: