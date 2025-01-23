Yuzo Koshiro's promising shmup Earthion looks set to hit Steam in the not-too-distant future, according to the legendary composer and developer.

Koshiro has shared a screenshot of the game's Steam page, along with a selection of emojis which would suggest that "lift-off" isn't too far away.

However, when asked about the Mega Drive version, Koshiro tempered expectations, saying that "it will take a bit more time before the information about the cart version can be revealed."

Earthion was supposed to launch in 2024, but was hit with a delay towards the close of the year. It's coming to Steam, Genesis / Mega Drive and modern consoles, and is also getting an arcade version.