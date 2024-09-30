If there's one Mega Drive / Genesis game we've been keeping a really keen eye on recently, it's Earthion, a new shmup from Yuzo Koshiro's Ancient studio.

We've already seen loads of cool footage relating to the game, and now we've got a fresh helping from the Tokyo Game Show.

The updated demo – which was playable on the show floor – features a new boss battle and demonstrates some of the amazing visual effects the game contains.



La demo de EARTHION sur le stand de Happinet. Le jeu accroche visuellement et le son déchire. Je le veux !#TGS2024 pic.twitter.com/2QcHHbkAl3 ハピネットのブースにてEARTHIONの体験版をプレイできた。さらに欲しくなった！メガドライブファンなら必見っすLa demo de EARTHION sur le stand de Happinet. Le jeu accroche visuellement et le son déchire. Je le veux ! #EARTHION September 27, 2024

The game is due for release at the end of the year, with Limited Run Games handling physical distribution.

It has been confirmed that it will also come to modern-day systems.