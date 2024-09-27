City Connection has announced that the next three Jaleco titles coming to Nintendo Switch, as part of its 'JALECOlle Famicom Edition' series, will be Saiyūki World, Magic John, and Pizza Pop!

The announcement was made just a couple of days ago across both City Connection's social media and official website, though no date has been given just yet as to when these titles will become available for players to buy.

Saiyūki World (1988), in case you're unfamiliar with it, is a Japan-exclusive action-adventure RPG based on Wonder Boy in Monster Land and inspired by the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West.

It was developed by Westone (the developers of Wonder Boy in Monster Land) and sees players take control of Sun Wukong (also known as the Monkey King) on a quest to defeat the Ox Demon King and restore peace to Chang'an.

To do this, players can purchase various upgrades to level up their equipment and their health, as well as obtain new weapons by beating bosses to deal greater amounts of damage.

Magic John (1990), on the other hand, is an action platformer developed by Aicom (which was later released in the US and Europe under the title Totally Rad).

It focuses on the adventure of a wannabe magician named John (renamed to Jake in the overseas versions), who must set out on a quest to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend from a group of monsters, with the help of a set of magical spells that can transform the hero into different forms — each with their own specific abilities.

As for the final game, Pizza Pop! (1992), it is yet another Jaleco-published platformer and was developed by Arc System Works. It sees players step into the shoes of a pizza delivery boy who is trying to raise enough money to buy his girlfriend an engagement ring, by delivering pizzas to increasingly absurd and dangerous locations.

We'll try and keep you posted when release dates are revealed for each of the new titles.