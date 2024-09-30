If you missed out on the Kickstarter for PixelHeart's Ghosts 'N Goblins-esque platformer GladMort earlier this year, and have been kicking yourself ever since, then we have some good news for you.

Last Friday, the publisher launched a bunch of pre-order options on its website, giving players the chance to secure copies of the game for the Neo Geo & Sega Dreamcast ahead of its official launch later this year.

Gladmort, in case you're in need of a quick refresher, is a brand new title, developed by the Neotris developer Chips on Steroids, and a small team comprised of the artists Jérome Lignier and Lionel Pigaglio and the musician Stef Sirrah. It follows a story about a kingdom besieged by undead monsters who, in a last-ditch effort, summon a mysterious black knight "to fight evil with evil".

Taking control of the titular Gladmort, players are bestowed with supernatural strength and other magical abilities, with the overarching goal being to battle through the hordes of monsters and take down the Lords of Darkness who are threatening the land.

If this sounds like something you might want to check out, there is a demo available to download for free from the Kickstarter page, as well as various physical versions currently up for preorder for Neo Geo AES, Neo Geo MVS, and Dreamcast:

The game is also on course to receive a Steam release at some point in the future, so if you can't or won't splash out for a physical edition, there will eventually be an option to pick up a digital copy of the game on PC as well.