Developer Truant Pixel has shown off its upcoming arcade space combat title Rogue Flight, which appears to take a generous amount of inspiration from classic on-rail blasters like Star Fox.

Boasting a "retro 80's-90's analogue-video art style" which is "inspired by the golden age of prestige anime", Rogue Flight will offer "stylish high-speed arcade action set across 9 unique stages" and a "branching narrative path with multiple endings."

You'll be able to pull off high-risk manoeuvres and get to grips with multiple weapon options, and there will be "over 100" unlockable liveries so you can personalise your craft.

Furthermore, the game will offer an arcade mode as well as "unlockable roguelite game modes which offer greater risks and even greater rewards."

In order to cement the anime connection, the developer has enlisted some notable Japanese voice actors from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gundam, Sailor Moon, Naruto and One Piece. There's also an English vocal track made up of talent from games like Fallout 76, Overwatch, League of Legends and Marvel’s Avengers.

Rogue Flight arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch and PC later this year.