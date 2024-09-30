Square Enix has released a series of die-cast, scale-model versions of some of Sega's most famous video game consoles.

Part of the company's "Bright Arts" series, each one is "crafted in great detail and [has] a heavy, impressive presence," according to the company. "The controller is also included, making it a great interior decoration item."

Six items are included in the range. You've got the Mega Drive (Japanese), Saturn (Japanese), white Saturn (Japanese) and Dreamcast (Japanese / North America), as well as the North American Genesis and the European Dreamcast.

Retailing for 4,400 yen ($30) each, they launch in Japan on January 25th, 2025.

Square Enix's Bright Arts range also includes Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts and Shin Megami Tensei items.