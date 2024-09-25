Update [Wed 25th Sep, 2024 10:00 BST]: We previously reported that Star Fox is getting a new update which will take advantage of Randy Linden's unofficial Super FX 3 chip, and now we've got another fan-made project with the same general goal.

Dubbed "Star Fox CD", the update will leverage the MSU-1 chip for CD-quality music, according to its developer, @RealSunlitSpace. It looks like this will be a separate project to @kandowontu's Star Fox EX, which was confirmed to be getting a Super FX 3 update in the future.

While CD music is the focus for now, @RealSunlitSpace says the long-term aim is to support Linden's Super FX 3 chip, which will also pave the way for force feedback via a special controller, also designed by Linden.



Original Story [Tue 13th Aug, 2024 14:05 BST]: There was a pretty huge development in the world of SNES games recently, with the announcement that one of the people behind the console's Doom port,@RandalLinden, is involved with Limited Run's new conversation of the game, which will offer better performance, improved controls and force feedback rumble support – the latter coming via a special controller.

All of this is made possible by Linden's Super FX 3 chip, an unofficial evolution of the Super FX hardware created by British company Argonaut back in the '90s.

As you might imagine, many people have been asking if other games will be able to (unofficially) benefit from this chip, and we've already had the first confirmation – look out for a patch which can be used with flash carts like the FXPak Pro soon:





Rumble too!#Starfox #StarfoxEX Announcement 2: Many people have asked if Starfox / Starfox EX will get an update for the SuperFX 3 chip being made by @RandalLinden in the future.The answer: a resounding yes.Rumble too! #SNES August 12, 2024

Yep! He’s already written custom fxpak firmware to demo it! — kando🚀(#SMKDX) (@kandowontu) August 12, 2024

Star Fox EX, in case you were wondering, is an unofficial expansion of the original 1993 Star Fox.

It will be interesting to see how the Super FX 3 improves the base game, which, although very impressive for its time, is plagued with a sluggish frame rate. As Kando confirms, the improved chip will allow for "fewer wait states, more processing speed, more ROM space," which should make for a more enjoyable experience.

What other Super FX titles would you like to see get the third-gen treatment? Let us know with a comment below.