Mega Cat Studios has announced that it is bringing the top-down shooter Lethal Wedding to Genesis / Mega Drive via a Kickstarter campaign.

Described as "a love letter to 16-bit shooter classics like Zombies Ate My Neighbors and action flicks from the '80s and '90s," Lethal Wedding sees you assuming the role of a "bride on the warpath" who is tasked with hunting down a cartel of criminal clowns who have kidnapped her future husband just before the big day.

"With an intense two-player co-op mode that lets you and a friend mow down carnage-crazed carnies and psycho circus performers, an innovative Vow System that changes the way you play, and an over-the-top arsenal of wedding-themed weapons to wield, you'll want to save the date for this celebration," says Mega Cat Studios.

The game boasts a dodge-role ability, two-player couch co-op, multiple weapons, 30 levels and animated cutscenes. There are also 25 upgrades, earned via the Vow System, which applies "risk/reward scenarios to each level," according to the publisher. "Want to unlock that Speed Reload upgrade? You'll need to say 'I Do' to enemies with bonus damage and increased movement speed! Vows are optional, but worth the commitment."

Lethal Wedding launches on Kickstarter on November 4th, 2024.