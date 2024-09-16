Update [Mon 16th Sep, 2024 15:00 BST]: The crowdfunding campaign for The Cursed Legacy is now live on Kickstarter.

If you want to back the project, there are a bunch of available rewards currently being offered as part of the campaign, such as a digital copy (Steam & Mega Drive / Genesis) of the game (for €10), a complete-in-box version for Sega Mega Drive / Genesis (priced at €45 to €50), and a special edition that comes with a modded, painted and serviced MegaDrive 1 console as well as The Cursed Knight and other additional extras (costing €700).



A new



The Cursed Legacy is an action/exploration game paying tribute to the games of the 90s.



Here's a description of the project taken from the campaign page:

The Cursed Legacy is an action/exploration game based on the “die and retry” genre, made with love and passion, to pay tribute to the games of the 90s. It also includes mini games which expand the replay value. Features

-6 action stages

-13 bosses

-Action platformer phases

-Metroid-like exploration phases

-5 mini-games

-Save functionality

Original Article [Thu 14th Mar, 2024 20:30 GMT]: Indie developers Broke Studio and GGS Studio Creation are following up on their Genesis / Mega Drive action platformer The Cursed Knight with The Cursed Legacy, a game which mixes run-and-gun mechanics with some unique 2D gameplay innovations, such as the ability to shoot from behind cover.

As you can see from the footage below, it's looking very promising indeed and should prove to be yet another decent homebrew title for Sega's 16-bit console.

The latest news is that the developers have released the cover art for the game:

The project has flown under our radar somewhat, as a demo was released a while back, showing off the game's early development.

The Cursed Knight was also released for the PC via Steam, so there's a good chance this sequel will also make the leap.

Let us know if this is on your radar by posting a comment below.