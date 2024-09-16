It looks like Arika is about to release Tetris: The Grand Master 3 - Terror Instinct on modern-day systems.

The company's Tetris: The Grand Master Twitter account has posted the following cryptic message:

Prepare yourself for a world where even your soul trembles in the cold embrace of fear. — tgm_series (@tgm_series) September 14, 2024

The coin-op titles Tetris: The Grand Master and Tetris: The Grand Master 2 are already available as part of Hamster's Arcade Archives series. The third game is a much-requested release for fans of the puzzle series.

If Tetris: The Grand Master 3 is inbound, then Tetris fans sure are eating good this year; we've also got Tetris Forever to look forward to.