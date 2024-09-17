Following its debut in arcades back in 1998, the fantasy-themed hack n' slash Gauntlet Legends was ported to various home consoles, including the Nintendo 64, PlayStation, and Dreamcast.

But what you might not know is that there was also a Game Boy Color port in development at one point in the late 90s, from the UK developer Climax, which according to one of its developers — Richard Underhill — was cancelled at the time due to supposed issues related to the Game Boy Link Cable and the inability to produce reliable multiplayer.

Images of the game have surfaced over the years, but are often misattributed as screenshots from a cancelled Gauntlet: Dark Legacy port, and as far as we know no video of it exists online, which means we've previously never been able to hear what the game's soundtrack would sound like on the Nintendo handheld.

Luckily for us, though, this has all changed recently, with the industry veteran (and former Climax composer) Matthew Simmonds finding his old soundtrack and sharing the results online a couple of days ago.

Quite by accident, I've found my unreleased gameboy soundtrack for "Gauntlet Legends". I only have the final data files but I've got them to play from a rom with a bit of work. Here's a video with some of them https://t.co/m3DURlRNxo September 14, 2024

In a post on Twitter, Simmonds wrote, "Quite by accident, I've found my unreleased gameboy soundtrack for "Gauntlet Legends". I only have the final data files but I've got them to play from a rom with a bit of work."

He then shared a video with roughly 15 minutes of music — most of which he notes in the video is a conversion of Barry Leitch's soundtrack for the N64 game.

You can listen to the soundtrack below: