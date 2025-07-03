A new collection of classic arcade games is set to be released for the Egret II Mini this December, with the lineup scheduled to be revealed in a Famitsu livestream taking place later this month.

Arcade Collection Part 1 was announced earlier today by Taito, and will be the fourth piece of additional software launched for the mini arcade console since it originally debuted back in 2022, following on from Taito Egret Mini II Arcade Memories Vol 1, 2, and 3.

Given the lack of information available, it's not exactly clear just yet how this new collection will differ from the Taito Memories series, with Taito seemingly saving that information for the livestream, alongside other details about the series and and the future of the Egret II Mini.

The livestream will be broadcast on the FamitsuTube YouTube channel and will go live on July 17th, 2025, at 8pm JST.

The voice actor Marie Miyake will be the MC for the event, with Egret II Mini producer Tetsuo Egawa and the Famitsu employee Dedeo also slated to make an appearance.

We'll update this article once more information is revealed.