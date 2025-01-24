A short time ago, we reported on the fact that Sega's retro-focused channel, Sega Forever, had been dormant since August 2023 and was seemingly dead.

Initially launched to promote the company's range of classic titles on smartphones, Sega Forever morphed into a preservation project which truly celebrated the amazing history of the Japanese veteran.

The Sega Forever Twitter account regularly posted high-resolution artwork from the company's vault, and one of the last things promoted before it went dark in 2023 was the amazing restoration of the Sonic statue that used to stand in the London branch of Sega World.

As spotted by @masteredrealm on Twitter, the Sega Forever account has been rebranded, which suggests that it's about to be revived. However, at the time of writing, no new posts have been made.





It looks the program will be relaunched this year!#segaforever pic.twitter.com/AfahOHkfUp The SEGA Forever accounts and Discord server, which were silent since 2023, received new branding.It looks the program will be relaunched this year! #sega January 23, 2025

The lead staffer on the original Sega Forever project was Senior Global Community Manager Danny Russell, whose LinkedIn account shows he parted company with Sega in February 2024.

Sega is currently working on revivals of several key brands, including Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, Streets of Rage, Shinobi and Jet Set Radio.