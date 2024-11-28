Earthion is a new shmup for the Genesis / Mega Drive being developed by Yuzo Koshiro's Ancient, and it's coming out on the 16-bit system next year.

It's also due to launch on modern-day systems too, and we've just discovered that an arcade release is taking place via the exA-Arcadia platform.

A location test has taken place in Japan, and it would seen that the exA-Arcadia version is going to be superior to the home version.

"Unlike the Mega Drive version, there is no slowdown at all, and the system voices have been improved in quality and are easier to hear," says YouTuber Mitanix, who was lucky enough to go hands-on with the game at Amusement Expo 2024.

"Since it is a trial version, there are two endings, but I was unable to clear it. The game is scheduled to be released around 2025, and the title will be 'Earthion EXA Label (tentative)', and there will be additional elements unique to arcades."