Neo Byte Force, the developer behind the run-and-gun action shooter Cyborg Force, is releasing a new arcade-style single-screen platformer called Captain Barrel, for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, Sega Dreamcast, Neo Geo AES/MVS, and Neo Geo CD (thanks @DanteMendes!).

Physical versions of the game are currently sold out on the developer's store page — pre-orders opened earlier this year — but there's a demo now available to play on itch.io, and the developer has previously stated that it will eventually make the ROMs available for download, once it has finished shipping the physical copies.

In addition to this, the developer has said in the past that it will eventually be bringing it to the PSP, the Atari Jaguar, and potentially the Nintendo Switch — the game was briefly listed on the eShop earlier this year before being removed.





Very cool and addictive screen by screen platform game. It somehow resembles Snow Bros., but it's pirate-themed. Also on Neo Geo and Dreamcast. Demo and more info at: #gamedev #2D #SegaGenesis pic.twitter.com/8O7SgAIh10 CAPTAIN BARREL for #MegaDrive (by Neo Byte Force, 2024)Very cool and addictive screen by screen platform game. It somehow resembles Snow Bros., but it's pirate-themed. Also on Neo Geo and Dreamcast. Demo and more info at: https://t.co/wiMUWM5iY9 #SGDK November 27, 2024

Captain Barrel sees players take control of the titular pirate as he adventures across four themed worlds, battling enemies and collecting rare treasures to add to his collection. The game is divided into 32 single-screen levels, with the Captain being able to use barrels, swords, and bombs to dispatch the various monsters that get in his way.

The bombs let players get rid of enemies safely from a distance, whereas the sword will let you stun enemies to roll a barrel over them and score more points.

Here is the trailer for the game: