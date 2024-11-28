Given that efforts to translate the Saturn title Princess Crown into English stalled for over a decade, there's been a remarkable flurry of activity in this area in recent months.

SamIAm and Cyber Warrior X – two hackers who joined forces to translate the game back in 2012 – have recently resurrected their much-delayed project after an older, outdated version was forked by an individual named eadmaster.

It was confirmed that this new translation venture would be supported by MiYakuGaming in an attempt to make it the most faithful option.

It seems that eadmaster and MiYakuGaming have now parted ways, leading to a third Princess Crown translation project which will avoid censoring any of the text.

Here's my Uncensored version, eadmaster's is Censored. November 28, 2024

Speaking on social media, MiYakuGaming explains:

Eadmaster confirmed he wanted his version Censored, that's right after I left swearing in a draft at the tail end of finishing remaining lines and he requested it to be Censored. I forked my own Uncensored one as we have creative differences. I also want to clarify eadmaster wanted to rush the release of Princess Crown and also rushed me to Translate remaining lines quickly which lead to terrible Translations which I went back and fixed. I convinced him to focus on a quality release.

We now have three different choices to make when it comes to playing this cult classic in English, which is no bad thing when you consider it wasn't an option for so many years.