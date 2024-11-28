Humungous Entertainment's Backyard Soccer '98 is now available on Steam & Steam Deck, thanks to the developer Mega Cat Studios and publisher Playground Productions.

The two companies announced back in August that they were working together to bring back the iconic series of children's sports games, with Playground Productions also expressing hopes to launch merchandise, as well as film and television projects, based on the property.

Since then, they have gone on to rerelease the very first game in the Backyard Sports series Backyard Baseball '97 on Steam last month, and have just launched the second title Backyard Soccer '98 earlier this week.

Backyard Soccer '98 was originally released on PC back in September 1998 and allows players to take part in pick-up games, friendlies, penalty shootouts, and a league campaign that also includes invitational tournaments and the Astonishingly Shiny Cup of All Cups World Tournament (a parody of the FIFA World Cup).

In addition to that, it also features 30 kid athletes to choose from (including the legendary Pablo Sanchez), 20 different soccer fields to play on, and several unique power-ups to unlock to get one over on the competition.

It is priced at £8.50/$9.99/€9.75, with a 10% discount currently being applied until December 4th. So, if you fancy reliving those warm nostalgic memories of playing Backyard Soccer on your PC, now's the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Playground Productions and Mega Cat Studios have also revealed plans for more Backyard Sports rereleases in the future, with store pages currently being up for Backyard Football ‘99, Backyard Basketball ‘01, Backyard Baseball ‘01, and Backyard Hockey ‘02.