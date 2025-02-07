A Steam page has now appeared for Limited Run Games' upcoming Gex Trilogy, as spotted by gaming publication Gematsu.

Gex Trilogy was first announced back in July 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch, and is set to feature GEX, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko. The first of these was originally released for the early 32-bit platform the 3DO in 1995, before being ported to the PlayStation, Sega Saturn, and Windows PCs. Its sequels, meanwhile, debuted on Sony's machine, before making their way over to other platforms.

As is the case with most Limited Run Games releases, the collection is set to take advantage of the company's Carbon Engine, introducing additional features like rewinds and save states. It currently doesn't have a release date, with the new Steam page simply listing the title as "Coming Soon".

The Steam page for GEX Trilogy is up: store.steampowered.com/app/3183970/... Gematsu page: www.gematsu.com/games/gex-tr... — Gematsu (@gematsu.com) 2025-02-06T20:29:00.340Z

As far as we can tell, the copy used to describe the individual games on the Steam page seems to be taken wholesale from the packaging for the original US releases, and exclusively names the comedian Dana Gould as the actor voicing the titular Gecko.

This could potentially be significant as the UK/European versions of the second and third games in the series featured different voice actors for the lead character, with the Carry On star Leslie Phillips voicing the character in Gex: Enter the Gecko, while Red Dwarf's Danny John-Jules ended up taking over the role in Gex 3.

Limited Run Games so far hasn't commented on whether the new collection will include these localized versions of the character, to the best of our knowledge. As a result, we've reached out to the developer to try to get a definitive answer and will update this article once we hear back.