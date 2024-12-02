Shortly after it was released, the credits for PS5 platformer Astro Bot revealed some interesting secrets – such as references to series such as Worms, Assassin's Creed, Rayman and Croc.

While the game features plenty of cross-over characters already, none of these franchises are currently represented in it, which has led some people to speculate that future DLC will introduce bots based on them.

Speaking in a recent live stream with My Life in Gaming to promote the upcoming HD remaster of Croc, Argonaut founder Jez San was asked about the chances of the green mascot turning up in Team Asobi's popular game.

"We can't comment on that," was the instant reply. San quickly added that "my kids love Astro Bot, they're playing it all the time," but wouldn't elaborate further on the topic – beyond saying that, had Argonaut had PS5's power back in the 1990s, they would probably have created a game like Astro Bot.

Such a short yet diplomatic reply hints that San is perhaps hiding something – what do you think? Do you think Croc will appear in Astro Bot as DLC in the future? Let us know with a comment below.