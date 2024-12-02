Argonaut founder Jez San is someone who knows his way around gaming technology.

He coded the best-selling Starglider when he was still in his teens, bringing 3D visuals to hardware that had traditionally struggled with anything that wasn't 2D. Later, he would join forces with Nintendo to help create Star Fox and Stunt Race FX, before Argonaut released what is arguably one of its most beloved games: Croc.

Croc is about to get the HD treatment, and San has been speaking about it with My Life in Gaming. During the chat, San discusses the differences between Sega's Saturn and Sony's PlayStation – the two consoles which the original Croc was released on back in the day.

There's a common narrative that Saturn was weaker than PlayStation when it came to 3D visuals, but San refutes this stance:

The Saturn was more powerful, it shouldn't have been harder to develop for. You are doing a port, so if anything you're trying to make it look as close to the PlayStation, and that's the hard thing. But the Saturn itself is a very good system, and more powerful than the PlayStation... it was exceptionally more powerful than the PlayStation at the time, but we had built it for the PlayStation and the Saturn guys had to make it as close as they could.

San is then quizzed as to why Croc 2 never launched on Saturn. "I think it's just a numbers game," he replies. "The PlayStation one sold really well, and I don't think the Saturn was that successful."