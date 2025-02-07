This Amazing Case Turns The Logitech K380 Into A Game Boy-Style Keyboard

A talented 3D designer and YouTuber has created an amazing new case for the Logitech K380 wireless keyboard that turns the existing device into a Game Boy-style keyboard complete with DMG-style buttons.

'The Lesser The Besser' first started documenting his process of building the case back in December of last year and has since uploaded the third and final video in the series, showing off how he turned the "CAD model into a 3d printed reality" (as spotted by Retro Dodo!).

According to the creator, the original idea behind the "Key Boy" device, as the device is called, was to "build a bridge between contemporary keyboards from when the Game Boy was new and sleek modern versions by using the design details of the Game Boy".

The keyboard case, for instance, features a similar font to the original Game Boy, with the letters similarly being printed below the button at a 30-degree angle. The back of the device also includes several horizontal lines running across it, as well as a cartridge slot, which is cleverly used as a way to access the battery door of the original Logitech keyboard.

The only shame is that the case doesn't use the original D-pad buttons for the arrow keys, but that's likely down to not being able to comfortably fit the dimensions of the original laptop.

The keyboard case is not currently available to buy, but The Lesser The Besser has stated that they are currently in touch with 3D printing companies that are capable of making a version more suited to everyday use and would consider selling them if enough people reach out and show interest.

So if you fancy showing your support, you should consider heading over to The Lesser The Besser's channel and dropping a like and subscribe.