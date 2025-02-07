One of the key people behind the excellent Shining Force III translation project is currently in the process of hacking the game so it can be played online.

Knight0fdragon is responsible for bringing the whole Shining Force III saga to English-speaking audiences, as, back in the day, only the first of the three chapters was actually localised for North America and Europe.

Now, Knight0fdragon is working on getting the game to support Saturn's XBAND modem and has been posting videos showing the progress made so far.

One of these videos shows a rudimentary two-player mode:

The visuals are slightly glitched in the second player's view, but Knight0fdragon points out that this is down to the emulator used, Kronos.

It remains to be seen how far this little experiment will go, but we could potentially see a competitive online mode introduced which allows Shining Force III fans to test their skills against other players.

Shining Force III is considered by many to be the last of the "classic" entries in the franchise; while the series has seen entries since then, they've been handled by different teams.