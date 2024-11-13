Ports of Shining Force Chronicle I, II and III for Android devices have been preserved by fans, we're happy to report (thanks, RockmanCosmo).

The games are based on the Game Gear Shining Force Gaiden series of titles and were originally released on "keitai" phones in Japan before being ported to Android.

The first of the series launched in 2005, and the Android ports commenced in 2011. The Android versions could only be obtained through the PuyoSega subscription service.

The games were all removed from distribution some time ago, but Yeetdom101 has managed to recover the APK files and usernameak has removed the DRM that would ordinarily prevent the games from loading up.

They're all in Japanese, of course, but it's still cool that another piece of Shining Force history has been saved from oblivion.