Publisher Read-Only Memory has announced that it is releasing an expanded edition of its superb Sega Mega Drive/Genesis: Collected Works.

Originally published in 2014 and penned by acclaimed journalist and author Keith Stuart, the book is being upgraded with 48 extra pages.

"Sega Mega Drive/Genesis: Ultimate Works is the expanded and enhanced retrospective of the world conquering ’90s videogame console, featuring original artworks, concept illustrations, game development materials, pixel graphics, developer interviews and a complete guide to first party hardware," says the pre-order page.

"First published in 2014 as Collected Works, this new edition adds 48 pages of newly-discovered visual material from the Mega Drive/Genesis era. Ahead of general release from Thames & Hudson in September 2025, Read-Only Memory presents two high-production online-only editions featuring the iconic Japanese console branding, both shipping in Spring 2025."

Sega Mega Drive/Genesis: Ultimate Works is now available to pre-order from @voldotco , featuring 48 pages of newly-discovered @SEGA archive material and available in two exclusive editions. pic.twitter.com/E51HWwTStn November 12, 2024

New to this expanded edition are a selection of newly-discovered box art paintings, covering Alien Soldier, Kid Chameleon, The Super Shinobi II, Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium and "many more." You'll also find the original design documents for Bare Knuckle II/Streets of Rage 2, as well as Dynamite Headdy, in this edition.

"The book’s 80-page developer interview directory now features full-colour illustrations throughout, and the encyclopaedic pixel art gallery has been extended to include pixel typefaces and explosion animations. With several other visual upgrades and additions to be found throughout, Ultimate Works is an essential item for Mega Drive/Genesis completists or those who missed out the 2014 edition," adds the official PR.

It's not all good news, however. "Due to changes in IP ownership since the first edition's creation, Ultimate Works does not contain visual content related to Ecco The Dolphin or Wonder Boy," says Read-Only Memory.

Sega Mega Drive/Genesis: Ultimate Works is available in Standard (£60) and Deluxe (£125) editions, with the latter being limited to 500 copies and comes with a Phantasy Star IV print signed by original artist Hitoshi Yoneda. Both editions are only available to order online. A general retail release is expected later in 2025.

Copies of the original 2014 version now change hands for considerable sums online.